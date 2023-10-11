ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the parliament-approved Practice and Procedure Act that curtailed the top judge’s powers to form benches and take suo moto notice.

The full bench of the country’s apex court announced a majority verdict that varied when deciding about different sections of the law. It was 10-5 majority verdict, one of the sections was upheld by 9-6 and another by 8-7, and it comes with several dissenting notes from Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the verdict after days-long hearing, and it holds special status, being first in the judicial history to be aired on national TV.

In the verdict, the 15-member bench turned down the section about retrospective application of the law by 8-7. CJP

The order stated “The Attorney-General for Pakistan has concluded his submissions in support of the constitutionality of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 (‘the Act’). Learned Mr. Hassan Irfan Khan for the petitioner in Constitution Petition No. 19/2023, learned Mr. Muhammad Ikram Ch. for the petitioner in Constitution Petition No. 20/2023 and learned Mr. Abid S. Zuberi, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (‘SCBA’) exercised their right of reply and were heard.

It mentioned that petitions were heard by the Full Court on 18 September, 3, 9, 10 October 2023 and are today disposed of in terms of the Order of the Court.

For reasons to be recorded later these petitions are decided as under: