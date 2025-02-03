Historic as Hina Munawar becomes first female manager of Pakistan men’s cricket team

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a historic step to ensure inclusivity as it has picked Hina Munawar, a police officer with a strong grip in fields related to security and operations, as the first female operations manager for national men’s cricket team.

She has been appointed as the operations manager for the upcoming tri-nation series the Champions Trophy which begins on February 19 in Karachi.

Naveed Akram Cheema, a senior retired bureaucrat, will continue to serve as a team manager, local media reported.

After passing the Civil Superior Services (CSS) exam, Munawar have served at various key posts related to law enforcement and security.

The appointment has apparently made to streamline operations within the national team and between players and the board as she transitioned into various operations-related roles.

Hina Munawar joined the PCB last year and he was also appointed manager of the Pakistan women’s under-19 team for the Asia Cup.

She has also made history in the past when she was appointed as the first female district officer in the Frontier Constabulary in Swat.