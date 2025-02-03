AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Historic as Hina Munawar becomes first female manager of Pakistan men’s cricket team

Historic As Hina Munawar Becomes First Female Manager Of Pakistan Mens Cricket Team
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a historic step to ensure inclusivity as it has picked Hina Munawar, a police officer with a strong grip in fields related to security and operations, as the first female operations manager for national men’s cricket team.

She has been appointed as the operations manager for the upcoming tri-nation series the Champions Trophy which begins on February 19 in Karachi.

Naveed Akram Cheema, a senior retired bureaucrat, will continue to serve as a team manager, local media reported.

After passing the Civil Superior Services (CSS) exam, Munawar have served at various key posts related to law enforcement and security.

The appointment has apparently made to streamline operations within the national team and between players and the board as she transitioned into various operations-related roles.

Hina Munawar joined the PCB last year and he was also appointed manager of the Pakistan women’s under-19 team for the Asia Cup.

She has also made history in the past when she was appointed as the first female district officer in the Frontier Constabulary in Swat.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Sports

Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Tickets Book Online

  • Sports

Second leg of Champion Trophy 2025 tour begins today in Pakistan

  • Sports, Top News

Fakhar Zaman stages comeback as Pakistan name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

  • Sports

New Zealand add Jacob Duffy to squad for tri-series in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer