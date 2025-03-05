Narowal’s remarkable transformation

PAKISTAN, despite facing numerous challenges—health, education, social, economic and cultural—has seen some positive transformations.

Historically, governments have often prioritized political agendas over public welfare, particularly in areas like health and education.

However, there are exceptions, and one such case is the transformation of Narowal, an underdeveloped region in the country.

Under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Narowal has witnessed an unprecedented shift in its infrastructure and development, driven by the commitment to improve living standards.

Narowal, once a region plagued by poverty and lack of basic facilities, was known for its residents migrating to other cities in search of better education, healthcare, and employment.

Despite these challenges, Professor Ahsan Iqbal—a man with a prestigious educational background from Lahore, the USA and the UK—returned to his birthplace with a vision to uplift his community.

His dedication led to the establishment of several educational and healthcare institutions in the region.

Professor Iqbal’s contributions include the founding of the University of Narowal, which has grown into a successful institution, boasting state-of-the-art Spanish architecture.

His dream of a world-class education system for Narowal continues with ongoing projects such as the Professor Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmed Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences.

This center is designed to meet the needs of students pursuing degrees in basic sciences from across Pakistan and beyond.

Understanding the rapid advancements in science and technology, Iqbal also envisioned an international-standard Centre for Research and Innovation.

The foundation stone for this purpose-built innovation center has already been laid at the University of Narowal, with plans to make it a leader in research and technological advancements.

In addition, Narowal’s contribution to veterinary sciences has been enhanced with the establishment of the College for Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Given that Narowal is an agriculture-based region, Professor Iqbal also initiated the establishment of a campus for the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, catering to agriculture students.

Additionally, a campus of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has been set up, complete with modern labs and infrastructure to serve the needs of engineering students.

Furthermore, Narowal Medical College has begun its operations, while the District Headquarters Hospital has been upgraded into a teaching hospital.

Professor Iqbal’s efforts to improve healthcare in Narowal extended to the establishment of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s Diagnostic Center, which provides top-tier diagnostic and research services.

Additionally, the National Sports City in Narowal, a state-of-the-art facility, offers various sports opportunities, further elevating the city’s standing.

Despite facing false allegations of corruption during his tenure, Professor Iqbal’s integrity was upheld by the courts, clearing his name.

His work has also led to the creation of a network of colleges and schools in the region, further contributing to Narowal’s educational and social development.

Thanks to these initiatives, Narowal, once a symbol of deprivation, is now a thriving center for education, healthcare, and employment.

The transformation of this border city into a hub of knowledge and opportunity is a direct result of Professor Iqbal’s vision and unwavering dedication.

He can undoubtedly be considered the founder of modern Narowal.

The people of this region will forever be grateful for his efforts, and his example serves as an inspiration for the nation.

—The writer is a contributing columnist.