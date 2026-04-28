Heatwave alert issued across Punjab as temperatures likely to soar to 52°C

LAHORE – The authorities in Punjab have issued a province-wide heatwave alert, cautioning that temperatures are set to rise sharply in the coming weeks, with southern districts likely to face extreme conditions reaching up to 52°C.

The advisory, released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, stated that May and June are expected to be the hottest months of the year. Under normal conditions, temperatures across much of the province are forecast to range between 43°C and 45°C, with significantly higher readings during heatwave periods.

The officials noted that temperatures recorded in recent days have already been 2°C to 4°C above normal levels, indicating an early onset of intense summer conditions.

According to the authority, a mild heatwave is likely to affect southern Punjab from April 29 to May 3. Meanwhile, upper parts of the province may experience temporary relief due to a westerly weather system expected to influence the region from the night of April 27 through April 29 and again from May 3 to May 5, potentially lowering temperatures by 2°C to 4°C in northern areas.

Despite this short-term respite, officials warned that southern Punjab remains particularly vulnerable, as the region historically records the highest temperatures during peak summer months.

PDMA Director General Umar Javed urged the public, especially children, women and the elderly, to take precautionary measures. He advised avoiding unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and increasing water intake to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Farmers have been advised to plan agricultural activities carefully in view of changing weather patterns and to take necessary steps to protect crops and livestock.

The advisory also directed all relevant departments and district administrations to remain on high alert. District Emergency Operation Centres have been instructed to ensure round-the-clock staffing, improve coordination and maintain readiness for emergency response.

Emergency services, including Rescue 1122, have been placed on alert to ensure prompt response, while motorway police have been directed to issue timely travel advisories and assist commuters during adverse conditions.

The officials stressed the importance of timely dissemination of information through electronic and social media, along with regular monitoring to effectively manage the evolving situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said continental air is currently dominating most parts of the country, contributing to hot and dry weather.

However, isolated rain and dust storms are expected in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next two days, particularly during evening and nighttime hours.