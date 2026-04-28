Ambassador Raimundas highlights trade growth at inaugural EU-Pakistan Business Forum

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever High-Level EU–Pakistan Business Forum commenced on Tuesday in Islamabad, bringing together senior policymakers, European and Pakistani business leaders, investors, and EU financial institutions.

Speaking at the opening, the EU Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis highlighted the forum as an opportunity to strengthen connections and achieve shared economic objectives.

The ambassador noted that the EU remains Pakistan’s largest export market and emphasized the significance of the country’s ten-year GSP+ status.

He outlined goals to diversify and green trade relations, create jobs, and increase joint prosperity.

“We believe Pakistan is perfectly positioned for growth, and we want to help this growth reach its full potential,” he said.

The forum is intended to deliver tangible results by making it easier for EU companies to operate in Pakistan and for potential investors to enter the market.

The ambassador stressed that maximizing this opportunity requires effort from both sides.