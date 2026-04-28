Pakistan-EU ties entering new phase, SAPM urges investment at Business Forum 2026

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar said on Tuesday that relations between Pakistan and the European Union are entering a new phase, marked by renewed engagement and expanding economic cooperation.

Speaking at the High Level EU-Pakistan Business Forum 2026 on behalf of the prime minister, he described the forum as a key moment for both sides to review progress and outline future priorities.

He said Pakistan offers a stable and resilient economic environment despite regional challenges, adding that the country’s growing market presents tangible opportunities for investors. He noted that economic growth in Pakistan is already underway, driven by its population and increasing demand.

Highlighting the importance of stronger trade and investment ties, Haroon Akhtar said the evolving partnership with the EU should be seen as a starting point for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors.

He acknowledged that the road ahead would require sustained effort and resilience, but reaffirmed that Pakistan is open to international investment and ready to work closely with European partners.

Calling for enhanced engagement, he urged the EU to take advantage of emerging opportunities and participate in Pakistan’s economic growth.

The EU is the world’s largest single market, a main source of global Foreign Direct Investment and -by far – the largest export destination of Pakistan. The Forum marks a significant step forward in the EU–Pakistan economic partnership, as both sides seek to translate strong trade ties into increased investment flows, technology partnerships, enhanced innovation and sustainable industrial growth.

Against the backdrop of evolving global supply chains and Pakistan’s renewed economic reform efforts, the Forum aims to position Pakistan as a competitive destination for European economic activity.

Discussions will focus on priority sectors with high potential for bilateral collaboration, including Agri-Business; Digital Innovation and FinTech; Green Logistics; Textiles and Apparel; and Responsible Mining. These sectors align closely with Pakistan’s economic transformation agenda and the European Union’s strategic investment priorities under its Global Gateway initiative – the EU’s largest investment programme outside the EU which aims to leverage 400 billion EUR of investments between 2021-2027.

The Forum is to build on an already robust economic relationship and tries to further deepen and expand this. More than 300 European companies operate in Pakistan, contributing to employment, industrial development, innovation, and integration into global value chains.

They will be joined on 28th and 29th April by EU companies that are interested in exploring Pakistan as an investment and/or trade destination.

Ahead of the Forum, the European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Raimundas Karobolis, reaffirmed the EU’s long-term commitment, “The European Union and Pakistan have built a strong and trusted partnership in a broad range of areas. The Business Forum is designed to take that partnership further—by fostering deeper private sector engagement, unlocking new investment opportunities, and supporting Pakistan’s transition towards a more competitive and sustainable economy.”

The Ambassador emphasised that the European Union stands for high standards, good governance and transparency, and green and clean economic cooperation built on equal partnerships, supporting an enabling environment that attracts investment, enhances productivity, and promotes sustainable industrial development.

Through its Global Gateway strategy, the European Union is scaling up investment-led cooperation by mobilising public and private financing, de-risking strategic investments, and supporting bankable initiatives across digital, energy, transport, and climate sectors.

The Forum to offer a structured platform for high-level dialogue and deal-making, including targeted business-to-business (B2B) meetings – with over 600 B2B meetings scheduled to take place throughout the two days of the Forum. To unleash the potential of Global Gateway in Pakistan dedicated meetings between investors and European Financial Institutions are equally taking place throughout the 2 days of the Business Forum.

The European Union remains committed to deepening its economic engagement with Pakistan—anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities, and a joint vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.