HBL PSL 2026: Rawalpindi Pindiz set massive 215-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE – Rawalpindi Pindiz set a challenging target of 215 runs for Peshawar Zalmi after posting 214 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs in the third match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium.

After winning the toss, Rawalpindi Pindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan elected to bat first. The team got off to a strong start, courtesy of a 125-run opening stand between Yasir Khan and Rizwan. Yasir led the scoring with 83 runs, while Rizwan contributed 41.

Kamran Ghulam added 37 runs to the total, and Daryl Mitchell scored 23 before being dismissed. Sam Billings remained unbeaten on 18, alongside Abdullah Fazal, who made 5 not out.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Aaron Hardie and Aamir Jamal took one wicket each.

Rawalpindiz posted a total of 214 on board. Highest of HBL PSL 11 so far.#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #PZvRP pic.twitter.com/iwgmFr9H51 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 28, 2026

For this edition, the teams have been divided into two groups. Group A includes Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi, while Group B comprises Hyderabad Kingsmen, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Rawalpindi Z.

Each team will play two matches against teams within their group and one match against teams from the other group. The finalists will be decided through a qualifier and two eliminators following the league stage.

A total of 44 matches will be played in the tournament, with half scheduled in Lahore and the remaining half in Karachi.

Playing XIs:

Rawalpindi Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan*†, Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, SW Billings, DJ Mitchell, Amad Butt, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam*, Mohammad Haris†, BKG Mendis, AM Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, MG Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Ali Raza