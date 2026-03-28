Islamabad traffic advisory today as diversions placed on key roads

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic advisory, announcing several diversions in and around Aabpara to manage congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

According to an ITP official, traffic from Aabpara Chowk to Shell Pump will be rerouted, and commuters are advised to use Old MNA Hostel Road, Suhrawardy Road, and Srinagar Highway as alternative routes.

Similarly, vehicles traveling from Lal Masjid Chowk to Aabpara Chowk, Suhrawardy Road, and Municipal Road will face diversions.

Those heading from Lal Masjid towards Aabpara are advised to take Zahid-ul-Millat Road and G-6 (Saddar Road), while traffic from Chand Tara Loop via Suhrawardy Road will also be rerouted. Srinagar Highway via 7th Avenue is suggested for smoother travel.

For further assistance, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 or PUCAR-15, and live updates are being broadcast on ITP FM 92.4.