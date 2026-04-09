Islamabad thrash Lahore by nine wickets in HBL PSL 2026 match

Islamabad United thrashed Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 101-run target for victory, Islamabad United crossed the finish line with nine wickets and 58 balls remaining.

Devon Conway was the top scorer for the winning side with an unbeaten 59 off just 35 balls, hitting seven fours and three maximums. Mohammad Faiq contributed an unbeaten quickfire 34 off 19 balls, laced with six boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up the only wicket to fall in the innings. Chris Green was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the ball.

Islamabad United restricted Lahore Qalandars to 100 in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first by Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan, Lahore Qalandars kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 100 in 18.3 overs, the lowest total at the venue in PSL history.

Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for the Qalandars, who made 25 off 19 balls, striking three boundaries. Haseebullah Khan made 19 off 22 balls and Asif Ali 15 off 12 balls, while Absullah Shafique contributed 10 off 12 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Chris Green bagged three wickets and Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Richard Gleeson two each, while Faheem Ashraf got one wicket.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (capt), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad