HBL PSL 11 serves as global platform for young talent: Faheem Ashraf

KARACHI – Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has termed the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 a “game-changing platform” for emerging cricketers, saying the tournament offers opportunities not only to local players but also to young talent from across the world.

In a conversation with a local private TV, Faheem Ashraf discussed Islamabad United’s performance in the ongoing edition, the team’s culture, and the overall standard of the league.

He admitted that the team’s performance so far has not been entirely satisfactory, adding that missed opportunities have affected their position on the points table. He pointed out that one match was washed out, while two defeats came in games the side could have won.

The all-rounder emphasised that even in losses, teams should aim to keep the margin narrow in order to learn and improve.

Faheem Ashraf further stated that Islamabad United are now focused on securing a place in the top four, with the aim of pushing for a top-two finish later in the tournament.

Describing the PSL as a key milestone in his career, he said the league provides players with international exposure and recognition.

He also highlighted that Islamabad United’s strength lies in its positive team environment and strong core system, where collective success is prioritised over individual achievements.