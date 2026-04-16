Solar industry shifts to heat-proof panels

Pakistan often faces very high temperatures in summer. Heatwaves are also common. Because of this, special solar panels are being made. These panels can work well even in extreme heat. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius, which helps them stay stable.

They also use a bifacial dual-glass design. This means they can produce 10–20% more energy. They are strong against dust, humidity, and salty air. This makes them last longer. The panels come with a 30-year power warranty. One such company, Trinasolar, has launched a new high-power solar module called the Vertex N G3 760W. It was introduced at the Solar Pakistan Expo. This module is designed for homes, businesses, and large-scale projects. It is one of the most powerful solar panels available in the market today.

The company had already introduced 700W+ modules in 2024. Since then, it has supplied more than 500MW of such panels in Pakistan. Most of these were used in commercial and residential projects. This shows that solar energy use is growing quickly in the country.

Experts say solar power is helping Pakistan deal with energy problems. It reduces the impact of global energy shortages. In many areas, solar systems now provide electricity during the daytime. This increases the demand for high-power panels that can produce more energy in less space.

The new Vertex N G3 module can produce up to 760W of power. It has an efficiency of 24.3%. It uses advanced technology to improve performance. It also reduces the number of panels needed in one system. This helps lower overall costs by about 2–3%.

Yousuf Allahwala said the market in Pakistan is growing fast. He added that people are looking for better performance and higher output. Saleem Diwan said strong and reliable panels are very important in Pakistan’s hot and dusty conditions.

The company also introduced a smaller 670W version of the panel. This version is lighter and better for rooftops where space is limited.

Both models will be available from Q3 2025. The company also displayed its battery system, Elementa 3, at the expo. It aims to provide complete solar and energy storage solutions. This will support Pakistan’s growing need for clean and reliable energy.