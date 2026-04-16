Field Marshal Munir calls on Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf ahead of second round of Islamabad talks

TEHRAN – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Thursday called on Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during his official visit to Tehran.

The both sides discussed the bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

The development came as Tehran and Washington have continued exchanging messages through Pakistan’s mediation channel following the inconclusive conclusion of the Islamabad-hosted negotiations last week. Pakistani officials are said to have actively engaged both sides, conveying their respective positions and attempting to bridge deep differences.

Pakistani delegation recently visited Tehran for detailed consultations, during which both sides reiterated their positions. One official was quoted as saying, “Our positions are very clear; they were presented during the negotiations in Islamabad and have also been strongly emphasized in these exchanges.”

The Iranian media reported that the meeting took place in the Iranian capital and focused on matters of mutual interest.

COAS Munir meets Iranian FM Araghchi

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held crucial talks centered on intensifying efforts to revive stalled US–Iran negotiations and stabilise a fragile regional ceasefire.

COAS Munir being described in diplomatic circles as a central behind-the-scenes facilitator, as he has stepped into an expanded role, with claims suggesting he has moved beyond his traditional military posture into a more direct civilian-style diplomatic engagement as part of high-level mediation efforts.

US officials are reported to have acknowledged progress in discussions with Iranian negotiators, saying that both sides are inching closer toward outlining a potential framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities.

White House spokesperson described Pakistan as an “incredible mediator,” even stating that Pakistan is currently the “only mediator” playing a central role in facilitating dialogue. The spokesperson further indicated that the next round of negotiations is expected to take place in Islamabad.

White House also confirmed that ongoing discussions with Iran remain productive, while firmly dismissing reports suggesting any US request to extend a ceasefire as false. Officials emphasized that no such request was made, even as diplomatic momentum appears to be building behind closed doors.

With Islamabad emerging as the likely recurring venue for future rounds of talks, Pakistan’s role as a critical diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran appears to be strengthening—positioning it at the center of one of the most sensitive geopolitical negotiations in the region.