HBL PSL 11: RawalPindiz falter with bat in clash against Hyderabad Kings

KARACHI – RawalPindiz delivered a below-par batting performance in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, struggling against Hyderabad Kings Men.

Batting first, RawalPindiz could only post 74 runs for the loss of six wickets, as their batting line-up failed to gain stability and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Hyderabad Kings Men currently occupy the sixth position on the points table with four points. In contrast, RawalPindiz have played five matches so far but are yet to secure a win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the second match of the day in HBL PSL 11 will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. All matches of the league are being broadcast live on Geo Super and streamed via the digital platform Myco.

Earlier, Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl first against RawalPindiz in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 at the National Bank Stadium.

After winning the toss, Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne chose to field, aiming to take early advantage under favourable conditions.

Playing XIs:

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Ali.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Saad Masood (U), Mubasir Khan, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir.