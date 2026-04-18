Has Iran picked Pakistan to handle enriched Uranium transfer amid negotiations with US?

ISLAMABAD – The high-stakes US–Iran negotiations are intensifying behind closed doors, with Pakistan now emerging as a crucial intermediary between the two rivals as efforts continue to push forward fragile diplomacy. However, the long-standing dispute over a naval blockade remains bone of contention in the talks.

Unverified reports claimed that Tehran may have considered Pakistan as possible third country to transfer its enriched uranium. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran, Islamabad, or Washington, with all sides remaining silent due to the highly sensitive nature of the issue.

$20 Billion Deal to Iran for Enriched Uranium?

Earlier, there were reports saying Washington has proposed unfreezing around $20 billion in Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran surrendering a large portion of its enriched uranium stockpile. US officials and other sources, the proposed arrangement would require Iran to hand over more than 900 pounds of enriched uranium as part of broader efforts to curb its nuclear capabilities, per reports. United States is reportedly aiming to restrict Iran’s access to a much larger stockpile of about 4,400 pounds (2,000 kg) of enriched uranium, including nearly 992 pounds enriched up to 60% purity, which is believed to be stored at underground facilities. Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that Pakistan is currently reviewing “new proposals” presented by the US. Despite this, it issued a firm warning that Iranian negotiators will not make any concessions in dealings with Washington.

The council revealed that the latest proposals were introduced during discussions in Tehran, with Pakistan’s army chief reportedly present as an intermediary and mediator. Iran said the proposals are still under review and no formal response has been given yet.

At the same time, officials took hardline stance, declaring that Iran’s negotiating team would “not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or leniency” and would defend the country’s national interests with full strength.

Pakistan increasingly positioned itself as the main bridge between the two adversaries, even hosting an initial round of talks last week. However, those discussions ended without any breakthrough agreement.

The latest diplomatic developments came just hours after Tehran announced the reimposition of its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing an ongoing US blockade of its ports. The move immediately escalated tensions, drawing a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump, who cautioned Iran against attempting to “blackmail” Washington.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council further said the country remains committed to enforcing strict supervision and control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict is completely resolved. It insisted that even a conditional or limited reopening of the waterway is not possible under current US restrictions.