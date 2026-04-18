Rawalpindi Shutdown: DC shares Latest Update amid Markets, Restaurants closure buzz

RAWALPINDI – Panic in Rawalpindi as several businesses were told to be closed under security measures, however, Deputy Commissioner issued an update to clarify the situation amid growing confusion and concern among residents and business owners.

As the fresh wave of uncertainty gripped Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it was noted that security significantly tightened but reports of sweeping business shutdowns across the region turned out to be hoax.

It started with a notification issued by Police Station New Town which mentioned that restaurants, parks, beauty parlors, hotels, markets, snooker clubs, gyms, pan shops, barber shops, marriage halls, and bakeries have been ordered to shut down starting at 12:00 AM tonight. The directive will remain in place until further notice, with no timeline provided for reopening.

The order, reportedly issued under the authority of the Station House Officer (SHO), is being enforced as part of what authorities described earlier as “special law and order arrangements.” Officials have also issued a strict warning that any violation will result in immediate legal action, leaving no room for non-compliance.

DC however clarified that sweeping restrictions are baseless, as business owners and residents now bracing for an open-ended shutdown and mounting uncertainty over how long the measures will last.

Last weeked, parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were closed due to US–Iran talks. These measures included shutting down bus terminals and restricting public transport movement to ensure security readiness in the twin cities.

While speculation continues over high-level diplomatic visits, the foreign ministry has clarified that no official dates for the US–Iran talks have been confirmed, further deepening uncertainty around the timing and scale of the unfolding developments.