Lahore Qalandars Send Rawalpindiz Packing From Psl 11 In Survival Battle

KARACHI – Bad day for beleaguered Rawalpindiz as Defending champions Lahore Qalandars dismantled Rizwan led squad in do-or-die game.

Chasing massive 211, RawalPindiz collapsed under relentless pressure and were restricted to 178-9 in 20 overs, as Lahore’s bowlers tore through the batting lineup with precision and aggression.

The chase started in chaos when skipper Shaheen Afridi struck twice in a fiery third over, removing Shahzaib Khan and captain Mohammad Rizwan to leave RawalPindiz stunned at 17-2.

A brief revival came through Daryl Mitchell and Yasir Khan, who stitched together a fighting partnership. Yasir counterattacked brilliantly, blasting 58 off just 29 balls to bring up his fourth PSL half-century and briefly revive hopes. But the momentum flipped brutally when Haris Rauf ripped through the innings, dismissing both set batters in the same over.

From there, it turned into a collapse. Sikandar Raza removed Sam Billings cheaply, while Usama Mir struck twice in quick succession to break the middle order apart. Daniel Sams also joined the attack with a wicket as RawalPindiz slipped further out of contention.

Saad Masood launched a fearless late assault, hammering 54 off 26 balls with nine boundaries and a six, igniting brief excitement in the stands. However, his heroic knock was cut short in the final over when Rauf returned to claim his third wicket, sealing RawalPindiz’s fate.

Rauf led the destruction with 3 wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir claimed two each, supported by Sams and Raza in a complete bowling performance.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars lit up the stadium with a powerful batting display, posting 210-4 in their 20 overs after a sensational opening stand between Mohammad Farooq and Fakhar Zaman.

The duo went on the attack from the start, racing past 50 inside the powerplay and putting RawalPindiz under constant pressure. Farooq was in explosive form, smashing 63 off 41 balls to register his maiden PSL fifty, while Fakhar anchored the innings with supreme control.

Together, they built a dominant 121-run opening partnership before Mohammad Amir finally broke through, removing Farooq.

Fakhar continued his masterclass, bringing up yet another PSL half-century and driving the innings forward with authority. Abdullah Shafique joined him to add another 70-run stand before falling to Razaullah, who also dismissed Sikandar Raza for a duck soon after.

Fakhar’s brilliant innings ended in the 19th over when Amir struck again, sending him back for a superb 84 off 54 balls, decorated with 11 fours and a six.

In the final over, Asif Ali unleashed a late fireworks display, smashing back-to-back sixes to push Lahore beyond the 200-run mark, finishing unbeaten on 14 while Charith Asalanka added a single.

Despite brief resistance and two wickets each from Razaullah and Mohammad Amir, RawalPindiz had no answer to Lahore’s overwhelming dominance, as the Qalandars stormed into the knockout stage in commanding style