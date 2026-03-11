Has ex-COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa suffered a brain hemorrhage?

ISLAMABAD – Former chief of army staff Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly been suffered a brain hemorrhage, according to claims circulating on social media.

Journalist Asadullah Khan made the claims in a vlog, saying the former army chief is under medical observation following the reported brain hemorrhage.

According to the journalist, Bajwa is currently unable to recognize people around him, including his own sons, as he continues to receive medical care.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Bajwa’s family or medical authorities regarding the reported health condition.

Until an official statement is issued, the claims about the reported brain hemorrhage and the former army chief’s condition remain unverified.

Meanwhile, another journalist claimed that Bajwa has been discharged from the hospital and he is also in good health.

“Ex COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa is at home in Rawalpindi and his health is gradually getting better day by day. He is having walk & meeting with his well wishers who visit him for ask after daily. His heart’s condition and head injury is gradually improving. There’s no truth “whether General Bajwa recognises his family members.” He’s had regular check-up at AFIC and CMH where the best doctors take care of him during the weekly scheduled checkups. This credible information about General Bajwa’s health is giving into public with the permission of one of his close relatives met him (General Bajwa) during the last 48hrs,” Zahid Gishkori wrote on X.

Last month, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared an update on health of the former chief of army staff (COAS) after he injured due to fall at his residence.

ISPR said the former army chief sustained injuries due to a fall at his residence.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), the miliary’s media wing said in a press release.

Earlier, it was reported that Bajwa has been hospitalized after suffering a fall at his own residence. The accident reportedly left him with injuries to multiple parts of his body.

Emergency responders rushed General Bajwa to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident. Doctors admitted him for treatment and observation, though the exact extent of his injuries remains undisclosed. Medical sources have confirmed that he is receiving attentive care around the clock.

Family members have reassured the public that General Bajwa’s condition is stable and that he is under continuous medical supervision. Both the family and authorities have requested privacy during this critical time, emphasizing that he is in the hands of experienced medical professionals.

The cause of the fall has not been officially revealed, but news of the incident has triggered an outpouring of concern and well-wishes from political figures, military officials, and citizens nationwide.