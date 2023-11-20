KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather across Sindh during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of the province on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

In Karachi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 14-16 C on Wednesday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 C on Tuesday and 16-18 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 10 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 54 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.