Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah Monday hinted at a deal with the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

Hamdullah said deals are possible through backdoor channels in Pakistan and a deal with the PTI chairman is also on the cards, however, the time of it cannot be confirmed now.

Deals will continue to take place in Pakistan till the politicians continue giving preference to power politics on the masses, he was quoted as saying.

The JUI-F leader claimed that former first lady, Bushra Bibi tried her best for a ‘deal’ but no one was ‘ready’ to take guarantee of the PTI chief, she told a news channel?

On the question of the election, Hafiz Hamdullah said there will be no stability in the country if elections are put on the backburner. Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not say not to hold elections, but he highlighted some ‘issues’.

On the deadline for the illegal migrants residing in Pakistan including Afghan nationals, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said the decision to send illegal Afghan migrants back to Afghanistan cannot be taken by a ‘weak’ caretaker government. The caretakers are in the power for some time, he added.