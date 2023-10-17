Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Caretaker Prime Minister AnwaarulHaqKakar’s visit to China will cement the Pakistan-China friendship further. He arrived Beijing on Monday. This visit is in connection with the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) to be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18.

Talking to media persons here, Jalil Abbas Jilani mentioned that the PM’s participation in the forum will involve addressing a high-level gathering with the theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy” Gwadar Pro reported.

This visit is significant as it offers an opportunity to assess the extensive spectrum of cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative, which is now celebrating its ten-year anniversary, he added. The Foreign Minister elaborated that during this visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leaders along with other prominent figures attending the third Belt and Road Forum.