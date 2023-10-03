Police raided a gutka factory in Shrafi Goth Moinabad, Karachi, on Tuesday and arrested 14 employees and also recovered a large quantity of gutka manufacturing and packing machines, and a huge amount of gutka.According to media reports, the raid was conducted on the information of SSP Malir Tariq Mastoi.

SHO Shrafi Goth and SHO Quaidabad along with a heavy contingent of police raided the factory, which was being operated in the name of Rajni.The police recovered 16 gutka packing and manufacturing machines for export, a large quantity of plastic granules, blisters, chemicals used in gutka, packets of RajniGutka, and materials used in gutkamanufacturing.SSPMalir said that the machines and goods being exported are worth crores of rupees.