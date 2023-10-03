During the visit to FPCCI Head Office in Karachi on Tuesday, Brig. Haris Nawaz (Retd.), caretaker provincial interior minister for Sindh, assured a number of steps would be taken with full resolve.

During the meeting Haris Nawaz said that the caretaker government is fully committed to make Karachi a business-friendly city, economic & commercial activities will be provided with the required security protection which is missing swiftly. He said that Karachi will be once again enabled to drive growth in the entire country.

On the concerns of law and order in the city, caretaker interior minister said that the raids will continue on drug peddlers and our educational institutions will be secured, crackdown on illegal dollar trading will continue and smuggling will be stopped at every level, Elections will be held as and when announced by the election commission in a peaceful environment.

Haris further said.IrfanIqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised the efforts of caretaker government on the steps taken to improve law and order situation in Sindh.

Muhammad SulemanChawla, SVP Federation of PaksitanCahmber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), proposed that the business community should be taken on board through formation of an effective committee between the representatives of the ministry and business community.