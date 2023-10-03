The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has established eight different student societies in the campus for starting healthy activities among students including competitions on scientific and business ideas. The varsity management will provide financial support to these societies for start-up set, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

The objective of establishing the students societies is to create a competitive trend among students along with academic and research activities, the spokesman informed and added that more than 500 students have been registered so far while two more Societies will be registered shortly. In this connection, he informed that the Entomological Society has organized a quiz competition under the Student Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) at the Faculty of Crop Protection. The Vice-Chancellor Dr. FatehMarri who attended the ceremony as chief guest said that the societies aim to produce leadership for the countrys institutions with qualified graduates from the universities.

Efforts have been made to promote student service-oriented societies to deal with the difficult situation so that a quality academic environment could be created with more scholarship opportunities for meritorious and deserving students, he said. The Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo said that student societies can play a significant role in highlighting the talents of the students of the university and supporting them in scholarship and business ideas. In this regard, he informed that students mega-festival will be held at the university.

The Director of the Business Incubation Center Dr. Jam GhulamMurtazaSahito said that students should focus on business ideas, especially to compete on projects to reduce imports and increase exports in the country, while financial support will be given to successful business ideas.

The Dean of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro awarded shields, certificates and prizes to the successful students of the quiz competition and appreciated the positive efforts of the students. Among others, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, Dr. Abdul MubeenLodhi, Registrar GhulamMohiyuddinQureshi, Dr. FahadNazirKhoso, Dr. Muhammad AslamBukero, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. YakoobKoondhar, Dr. Zulfikar Ali Mahar and Dr. Ibrahim Khaskheli also attended the event.