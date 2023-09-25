On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein BrahimTaha, on 21 September 2023, met with the United Nations Secretary-General. Mr Antonio Guterres

Both sides discussed aspects of cooperation and partnership between the two organizations in a variety of fields and the readiness to hold the next session of the general meeting between both organizations next year.

The United Nations Secretary-General commended the role of the OIC and its contributions to strengthening the pillars of peace, security, development, and stability.

The meeting also touched upon a range of regional and international issues on the agenda of both organizations, particularly the question of Palestine, the situation in Afghanistan and the Sahel region, and Islamophobia.

Hissein BrahimTaha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met with Miguel Moratinos, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, on September 23, 2023. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides discussed the distinct relations between the OIC and the Alliance of Civilizations and the prospects for cooperation, especially in the field of combating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and religious hatred.

The Secretary-General appreciated the important role played by the Alliance of Civilizations in promoting understanding and harmony among peoples and civilizations. The Alliance of Civilizations High Representative stressed cooperation to combat Islamophobia and religious hatred.—PR