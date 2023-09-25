The notorious 61-year-old mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who allegedly orchestrated multiple murders, has died in custody.

This high-profile figure, who could “fill a graveyard with them,” according to authorities, was a central figure in the Italian mafia, Cosa Nostra.

His death comes after a tumultuous journey that spanned decades and finally led to his arrest earlier this year.

The deceased mafia boss had been a fugitive from justice for thirty years before his apprehension in January of this year.

His capture was seen as a major victory for law enforcement in Italy. During his arrest, the accused mafia boss was undergoing treatment for cancer, which had significantly deteriorated his health.

Given his medical condition, he was subsequently transferred from the prison facility to a hospital for more specialized care.

Last month, the criminal mastermind slipped into a coma. The deceased mobster’s identity had been shrouded in secrecy for decades, making him one of the most wanted criminals in Italy’s history.—INP