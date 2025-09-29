Sc Suspends Ihc Order Barring Justice Jahangiri From Judicial Duties

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) directive that had restrained Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing his judicial responsibilities.

A SC three-member bench heard Justice Jahangiri’s appeal against the IHC order.

During proceedings, the court suspended the division bench’s ruling and issued notices to the parties concerned, including the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan. The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.

The IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan, had earlier ordered Justice Jahangiri to refrain from working as a judge until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) reached a decision on a petition filed by lawyer Mian Dawood. The order had effectively barred him from functioning in the high court.

Justice Jahangiri challenged the IHC decision before the Supreme Court, arguing that the directive was without lawful authority and undermined judicial independence.

In a related development, the University of Karachi announced the cancellation of Justice Jahangiri’s law degree and imposed a three-year restriction against him. The university stated that the action was taken after a review of his academic record.

The Supreme Court’s suspension of the IHC order has temporarily reinstated Justice Jahangiri’s judicial functions until the case is decided.