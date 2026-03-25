Guarding Pakistan’s seas

In the contemporary geopolitical landscape, the maritime domain serves as the jugular vein of global commerce.

For Pakistan, this reality is particularly critical. Being affected with about 90% to 95% of its trade involving important energy imports passing by sea, the nation’s economic survival is inextricably linked to the safety of its waters. The main task of Pakistan Navy is to provide that these Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs) must be open and not disrupted at all during the year and at times when there is war in the region or when there is an escalation of tension.

During Operation Bunyan ur Marsus in May 2025, the Pakistan Navy proved itself as one that was able to radiate combat power and protect its’ maritime areas. The Navy contributed to having a strong defensive stance. It facilitated the assurance that there was no blockading of Pakistani ports or the merchandise shipping was not disrupted, despite the threat of economic strangulation by naval interference. Deployment of naval ships and operational preparedness ensured that the economic lifelines of Pakistan were not in any way disrupted despite the mounting tension that was on the verge of a full scale war. This demonstrated the superior, proactive maritime defence strategy by the Navy.

The recent conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping chokepoint through which 21 million barrels of oil and 10.8–11.4 billion cubic feet of LNG pass daily, the majority destined for Asia. Pakistan, a significant importer, receives 450,000–500,000 barrels of oil and refined products daily from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and 1.1–1.2 billion cubic feet of LNG from Qatar. This instability has driven domestic fuel prices up by 20 percent or more, prompting the government to implement an austerity drive.

As a pre-planned response to this contingency, the Pakistan Navy initiated the operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr (Protector of the Sea) on 9 March 2026. The operation is aimed at protecting Pakistani flagged ships (PNSC tankers), multidimensional countermeasures such as sabotage and uninterrupted energy provision. It has also developed into the routine patrolling into active escort operations, improved maritime situational awareness, 24/7 coastal defence exercises and coordinated patrols. The Navy is a direct economic protector, stabilizing critical sea lines during a volatile Gulf crisis and averting scarcity and the country resilience.

The maritime situational awareness is being enhanced to counter and prevent any disruption and collateral threats due to the regional war. The Navy is functioning as a direct stabilizer to the Pakistani economy by ensuring that millions of liters of oil and essential commodities arrive in the country in an international shortage.

The operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr is not just a response to the existing tensions but a larger plan to reassure the international community and particularly the entities that have been depending on these shipping routes that the Pakistan Navy is competent and keen to retaliate against any provocation. This is essential in developing an atmosphere that is conducive to trade whereby ships will be able to travel without any fear of being disrupted or attacked.

The swift and seamless shift from the Operation Buniyan ur Marsus during war to the Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr during peace makes clear a very important fact that Pakistan Maritime security is an essential component of National Security. In this case where 95 percent of trade travels through the sea, any weakness on the water can be quickly translated into a street crisis. In case the SLOCs are cut, the factories are closed down, transportation comes to a halt, and the defense of the state is weakened. The Pakistan Navy plays an important role in securing the maritime trade routes of the country which is critical towards achieving economic stability and national security.

The Navy in its effort to safeguard SLOCs as it has been evidenced in its previous operations like Buniyan ur Marsus and in the present with the use of Operations Muhafiz ur Bahr is proactive and effective. Its presence in the North Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman serves as a deterrent against the state and non-state actors that may want to take advantage of the chaos in the region. The Navy allows the breathing room to the diplomacy and the economy to operate with as Pakistan maneuvers through the international politics and regional disputes, the Navy will always remain a vital component of national security and will do anything to safeguard the maritime interests on which the country thrives. The current activities of the Pakistan Navy are more than just essential in providing security to the trade but also makes sure that the economic future of the country is not at risk even during the extreme conditions. The Silent Service has demonstrated that it is an extraordinary force able to defend maritime interests in the country.

—The writer, an expert on geopolitics, maritime security & strategic affairs, is associated with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs; views expressed are his own.