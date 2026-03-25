Pakistan’s historic achievements

ON the 24th day of the war, a surprising development occurred.

Donald Trump, who had previously claimed he could erase Iran from the map, hinted at a ceasefire. Whether this hint will materialize into reality remains open for discussion, but alongside this theatre, another one is unfolding. Pakistan is gaining significance with each passing moment. The latest news suggests that Pakistan could potentially host talks to end the Gulf conflict. When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted about this, President Trump retweeted it. This indicates that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had already spoken to President Trump over the phone.

How did this happen? Attention naturally turns to the May war when Pakistan’s growing global importance is mentioned, a war made even more interesting by President Trump’s counting of the downed Rafale jets. He would report the numbers every week, sometimes two to three times a week. The numbers, which started at five or six, eventually rose to twelve. This was clearly an intriguing situation. It enhanced Pakistan’s significance, but it was more than that. Last June, when Iran was attacked, Pakistan also played a key role in facilitating a ceasefire at that stage. Whether it was the US or Iran, both were grateful to Pakistan. President Masoud Pezeshkian even personally came to Islamabad.

When a second attack on Iran occurred, the circumstances had significantly changed. President Trump had abandoned his habit of counting Rafale jets. This could have been due to new engagements related to the Gulf war or perhaps the intensity of the conflict affected his temperament. Moreover, during this period, US-India relations improved considerably. This was no minor development, as President Trump also reduced tariffs on India during this time. After the new measures, comparing taxes between Pakistan and India became interesting. Pakistan’s raised tax rate was 19%, while India’s dropped from 35% and 50% to 18%. In other words, Pakistan was somewhat at a disadvantage compared to India. A few weeks later, another development took place.

This development came from India-born Tulsi Gabbard, who serves as a US Director of Intelligence. Gabbard stated that Pakistan’s missile program could pose a potential threat to the US. Pakistan strongly rejected this allegation and labelled it as malicious. These events raised concerns that the tide of time had shifted and that Pakistan might be next after Iran. It is uncertain what will happen in the coming days, but in the ongoing efforts to stop the Gulf war, Pakistan’s role appears confident and prominent, as evidenced by the Field Marshal’s conversation with the US President and subsequently Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s contact with President Masoud Pezeshkian. It is after this interaction that circumstances seemingly turned, resulting not only in the possibility of a ceasefire but also bringing Pakistan to the forefront on the global stage.

How did this become possible? There are two aspects to answer this question: one internal and the other external. The external aspect is that, over the past one and a half to two years, Pakistan’s role in global conflicts has become increasingly prominent. One reason, as mentioned, is the resounding victory in the May war. Another reason is the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which has transformed the regional defense landscape. This agreement has potential for expansion. Global observers believe that if, after Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and some other Gulf countries join this agreement, the defense of the Muslim world would become extraordinarily strong. The increase in Pakistan’s significance and power would be substantial.

The potential defense of the Muslim world seems, at first glance, like a dream whose realization now appears certain. This is happening because Pakistan is internally strong. Today, no one can undermine its decisions from within. Pakistan has thus become not a mere straw, but a bundle of sturdy wood, whose breaker risks breaking their own knee. India has already experienced this. It would be wise for those who tried to exploit a Field Marshal’s meeting to disrupt national security to learn this lesson as well. Pakistan is achieving extraordinary successes on both internal and external fronts. Any attempt to block its path will be futile.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist.

(farooq.adilbhuta@gmail,com)