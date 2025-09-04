Green Property Certificate initiative launched in Punjab; how to obtain it

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially launched the “Green Property Certificate” initiative in Sialkot with a resolve to extend it across the province in phases.

The move aims to bring transparency, reliability, and ease of access to land records.

The initiative, being implemented under the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), ensures that property ownership details can be verified through a secure and modernized system.

How to Obtain Green Property Certificate

Citizens will now be able to obtain property certificates through a simple process that includes submitting an application to a nearby Arazi Centre.

Later, verification of ownership and survey will b conducted.

After completing the process, the department will issue the property certificate to the owners.

Property Certificate Survey Charges Update

The government has announced that survey will be conducted for free of cost for one month to facilitate citizens.

Officials said the new system would eliminate forgery and disputes related to land ownership, while providing secure and authentic documentation for property owners. The Green Certificate is digitally verified, preventing any unauthorized alterations.

Green Property Certificate Benefits

According to PLRA, the key benefits include reliable property documentation, accessibility for overseas Pakistanis, simplified verification for financial institutions, and protection against fraud. The system also introduces electronic signatures for enhanced authenticity.