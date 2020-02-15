Greek prince, princess visit SSU HQs

City Reporter

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece made a visit to the Special Security Unit Headquarters here the other day. A spokesman for the SSU said their Royal Highnesses Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were accompanied by His Excellency Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, and Ghouse Akbar, Honorary Consul of Spain in Karachi, during the visit.His Royal Highness Prince Nikolaos is first cousin of the King of Spain, nephew of the Queen of Denmark, and godson of the Prince Charles of Britain.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, the chief police security, and members of the Emergency Service Division welcomed the dignitaries on behalf of Sindh IG of Police Kaleem Imam. The visitors were briefed about the role and the functions of the SSU and were informed that the SSU was Pakistan’s only ISO Certified Law Enforcement Unit.