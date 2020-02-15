KDA to auction properties from 25th

City Reporter

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has announced to auction the residential and commercial units include shops, offices and flats in different public housing schemes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani and Korangi towns fromFebruary 25 to 27, at the seminar hall, Civic Centre here.

Director General KDA ,Dr.Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has assured that the auction of these units will be conducted in accordance with rules and regulations, said KDA spokesperson. The DG directed the officials concerned to maintain transparency in the auction of resident units, shops and offices. He was chairing the 3rd meeting of as Chairman of the Executive Board for Public Housing Scheme here, said the spokesman. The meeting discussed the recommendations submitted by different organizations regarding market value of the shops and offices in Daycare Centre North Nazimabad, Surjani View Apartment, Surjani Retreat Apartment, Gulshan Terrace and Civic Centre.