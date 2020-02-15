Anti-stray dog cell set up

City Reporter

District Municipal Corporation Malir Karachi has notified that an anti-stray dog cell has been established to receive complaints in the Citizen Complaint Information System (CCIS) department. A whatsapp number 0316-0205691 has also been issued for public to identify or acknowledge the complaints and convert it into a report to submit to the concerned department, said a statement.

It is to note a government-run programme to vaccinate stray dogs was started late last year. The first leg of the Sindh government campaign, called the ‘Fight against rabies and population control of stray dogs programme’, was started from District Central – the biggest district of the city. ACF Animal Rescue, a non-governmental organisation, and the District Central administration was working with the government on the programme. During the campaign, two union councils (11 and 14) of North Karachi were covered by the sanitation department of Central district and ACF team.

At least 15 dogs were vaccinated, DMC Central Sanitation Deputy Director Zaheer Ahmed said. The dogs were also tagged after vaccination.