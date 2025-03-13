Govt taking every step to facilitate businessmen: PM Shehbaz

Faceless clearance system reduces container clearance time

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has said the government is taking every possible step to facilitate the business community.

He was talking to Presidents of various Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan, who called on him in Islamabad Wednesday.

Assuring government’s full support, the Prime Minister said resolution of business community’s issues is a top priority.

He commended the Pakistani business community’s continued industrial and trade activities, despite economic challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif said through the digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue and other reforms, the business community is being provided with convenience and facilitation.

The faceless clearance system has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He urged the business community give suggestions for system reforms to increase the government’s tax revenue.

The Prime Minister stressed the need that everyone must work together for the development of the economy.

He said achieving economic stability is the first step and the journey of national development has now begun.

The Prime Minister also directed all ministries and relevant secretaries to present policy measures based on the suggestions of the Chambers of Commerce after consultation.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the country was moving towards development after achieving economic stability, the participants of the meeting said.

They said that for the first time, the government was demonstrating seriousness in addressing the issues of the business community.

Inclusion of the business community in the consultative process, especially in budget discussions, was a positive step for which they were grateful to the prime minister, they further said.

During the meeting, the presidents of the chambers of commerce presented their suggestions for resolving issues.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior officials attended the meeting.