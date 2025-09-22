Govt seeks provinces’ support to curb petroleum smuggling

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday sought the assistance of provincial administrations to curb petroleum smuggling and ensure transparency in the supply chain under the newly introduced Petroleum (Amendment) Act 2025.

The official sources said that the federal government has written letters to all provincial governments, directing them to ensure strict enforcement of the Act.

The move is aimed at preventing the smuggling of petroleum products and strengthening regulatory oversight.

The letter noted that the recent amendments to the Petroleum Act, 1934—introduced through the Petroleum (Amendment) Act 2025—have brought significant changes to the regulatory framework of the petroleum sector.

These measures are designed to stop smuggling, protect the integrity of the supply chain, and improve governance, with provinces playing a vital role in implementation.