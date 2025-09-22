Actress Dua Malik reveals casting couch experience, calls It a career setback

LOS ANGELES – Actress and television host Dua Malik has, for the first time, openly revealed that she faced a casting couch incident during her career, involving a highly influential figure in Pakistan.

Speaking on a podcast, Malik candidly discussed various aspects of the entertainment industry and her personal life. She said she does not want her children to join showbiz, which is why she moved them to the United States to keep them away from such an environment.

Initially, Malik said she had never experienced casting couch situations, noting that every artist’s personality matters and those who can firmly say “no” can avoid such encounters. She added that while many young women in the industry succumb to pressure due to vulnerability, she and her sister, actress Humaima Malik, always stood their ground.

Recounting her own personality, Malik described herself as timid in childhood compared to her courageous sister, which helped them avoid uncomfortable situations. However, she later disclosed that she did face a casting couch incident once, which caused significant damage to her career.

Without naming the person involved, Malik said the individual is a “very prominent figure in Pakistan,” and she will never reveal their identity to protect her family, who still reside in Pakistan. Despite living in the US, she emphasized the need to safeguard her loved ones from any possible repercussions.