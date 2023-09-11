Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz assured that the government was making all-out efforts to make Pakistani products compete with their rivals internationally for the benefit of the country’s trading community.

The agricultural, industrial and textile sectors will play an important role in increasing exports, and reducing imports and would achieve sustainable economic growth in the country in coming years, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He hoped that the country is capable of meeting its economic and social needs, adding, that the government is taking various steps to take the economy forward including agriculture which is considered the backbone of our economy.

Replying to a question, he replied that continuity of policy is also very important and new governments need to carry the policies made by the previous governments. It is high time that all the political parties must set aside their political differences and work jointly for the economic development of the country, he added.

The government was encouraging foreign investment in the country and has vowed to provide an enabling environment to foreign businessmen who would invest in Pakistan, he mentioned.—APP