Over the past week, multiple jirgas have been convened in Kurram district facilitated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and law enforcement agencies which were participated by regional leaders, government officials, and law enforcement personnel.

These collaborative efforts have led to an evident improvement in the local situation. The government is actively engaged in restoring normalcy to the region by reopening closed roads within the next two days, ensuring the delivery of essential supplies such as food and medicines.

In a significant development, a special land commission has been established by the government to address land disputes in Kurram district, and its work is nearing completion. Despite the disruptive intentions of certain elements, the situation in Kurram is anticipated to continue its positive trajectory.

Tragically, the ongoing clash between clans has resulted in the loss of 25 lives. However, both parties have agreed to gradually vacate bunkers, signifying a step towards resolution of the dispute.

The everyday lives of the local populace have been adversely affected by these acts of lawlessness, but the government is steadfast in its commitment to restore normalcy and improve the well-being of the common citizens.