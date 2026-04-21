Relief for Govt Employees as April salaries to be released early; full details here

ISLAMABAD – A financial relief for government employees as Punjab authorities decided to release April salaries earlier than usual, ensuring staff can manage their expenses smoothly ahead of the upcoming extended break.

The provincial authorities ordered early disbursement of salaries as an extended holiday period approaches.

Punjab government issued official instructions directing that salaries for government staff be released on April 30, instead of the regular payment schedule. The decision comes ahead of Labour Day on May 1, which is a nationwide public holiday.

Officials said the early payment has been arranged to ensure smooth financial management for employees before the start of the holiday period. The upcoming break is expected to extend further, as May 3 falls on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), effectively creating a longer period of rest for government workers.

Punjab Finance Department formally circulated directives to all relevant departments, stressing timely salary release so that employees do not face any financial delays during the extended holidays.

For the unversed, Government of Pakistan already issued its official holiday notification for 2026, confirming public, bank, and optional holidays. According to the notification, Labour Day (May 1) will be observed as a public holiday.