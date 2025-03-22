Govt commited to revitalizing cotton sector: Tanveer

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired an important meeting to review the status of cotton production in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary and senior officials from relevant departments.

During the session, Dr.Zafar from the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) briefed the Minister and the Secretary on the current status of cotton production in the country.

The discussion focused on assessing the targets versus achievements for the 2024-25 season and formulating proposed goals for 2025-26.

During the meeting, various interventions were discussed to enhance cotton production.

These included launching a nationwide awareness campaign, engaging provincial governments for coordinated efforts, adopting modern farming technologies, and introducing improved seed varieties to ensure higher yields.

Experts highlighted that certain regions of Balochistan and Sindh provide ideal conditions for seed germination, making them key areas for future cotton production.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated the government’s commitment to revitalizing the cotton sector.

He emphasized that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research remains fully dedicated to boosting cotton production in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for agricultural development.

He further stated that while the system for cotton production is already well-structured, the main focus should be on effective implementation to maximize output and benefit farmers across the country.

The Minister assured that all necessary steps would be taken to support cotton growers and strengthen the sector for sustainable agricultural growth in Pakistan.