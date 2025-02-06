Governor Tessori asks world to take notice of atrocities in Indian held Kashmir

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has urged the global community to take notice of the atrocities committed by India in Occupied Kashmir, emphasizing that the right to self-determination is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people.

He made these remarks while addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day event at the Governor House, attended by consuls general from various countries and representatives of minority communities.

During his speech, Governor Sindh reiterated the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating, “Kashmir is our lifeline, and we must formulate our strategy accordingly.” He highlighted that the entire Pakistani nation remains united on the Kashmir issue and continues to raise its voice in support of the Kashmiri people.

He stressed the importance of delivering a strong message to the international community regarding the human rights violations in Kashmir.

He accused India of usurping the rights of Kashmiris, subjecting them to brutal oppression, and unlawfully detaining them. Governor Sindh reaffirmed that Pakistan and its people will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiris and will continue to support their cause at every level.