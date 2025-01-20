AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Governor Punjab lauds efforts of South Punjab’s food exporters

A delegation of food exporters from South Punjab met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House, here on Sunday.

The delegation, led by Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) regional committee on food, highlighted the critical role South Punjab’s industrialists were playing in enhancing the country’s food exports.

He briefed the governor on how the region’s exporters were successfully competing in global markets, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth. He emphasized the need for government support in addressing challenges such as energy shortages, outdated infrastructure, and logistical inefficiencies that hinder the export potential of the region.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the efforts of South Punjab’s food exporters and assured them of the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for business growth. He acknowledged the region’s immense potential in agriculture and food processing, stressing the importance of expanding market access and introducing policies to incentivize exports.

The Governor also highlighted upcoming government initiatives aimed at modernizing infrastructure, reducing regulatory hurdles, and encouraging innovation in food production and processing to boost South Punjab’s contribution to the national economy.

