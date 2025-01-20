Economic strategy aims to rejuvenate economy, promote sustainable development

Government’s economic strategy aims to rejuvenate Pakistan’s economy, promote sustainable development, and drive inclusive growth. This views expressed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal during the meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott who met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad to discuss ongoing and future collaborations between the two countries the other day.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal reflected on the Vision 2035 initiative which serves as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He also highlighted efforts to eradicate basic education deprivation through public-private partnerships, provincial cooperation to enhance capacity in education, health, and human resources, and significant budget increases for higher education.

The minister said that the government is committed to modernizing the higher education curriculum and skilling university students. Jane Marriott also congratulated Minister Ahsan Iqbal and commended the efforts of his entire team for preparing Uraan Pakistan National Economic Transformation Plan to address key economic challenges through the targeted framework of 5Es.

He stressed on the importance of the five critical areas that the strategy aims to address: exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, equity and empowerment.

He also emphasised the crucial importance of financial sector in promoting export growth, enhancing agricultural exports, fostering industrial development, and advancing critical areas such as IT, services, mining, workforce export, the blue economy, and

innovation.