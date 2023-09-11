Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has directed the Chairman, Governor Inspection Team (GIT) for furnishing a detailed report regarding the academic programme, financial resources, staff, and number of students in the public sector universities and to present it to him.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Chairman GIT, Dr Saad Sikandar Khan here in the Governor’s House on Monday. During the meeting, the Chairman GIT informed the Governor regarding the overall performance of the organization, financial & administrative irregularities in different universities, and inquiries conducted on the complaints filed by the students and general public.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters relating to surplus staff and less number of students in the universities. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that offices are sacred trust of the county and nation, saying performing duties with honesty should be the mission of all of us.