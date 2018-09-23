Three killed in different incidents

Faisalabad

Three persons were killed in separate incidents in and around city during past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Sunday that a 14-year-old farmer Maqsood of Chak No.53/3 was irrigating his fields at night when his rivals strangulated him and hanged his body on a tree. In second incident, Abbas Ali hit and killed his brother Mubarak Ali with an sharp edge weapon (Kassi) over a minor dispute in Chak No.177-GB and escaped from the scene.

In another incident a 3-year-old Nauman son of Adnan Masih of Mohallah Sardar Colony Gojra was shot dead by unknown assailants when he was playing outside his house. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation. In Swabi, a man was killed when a motorcycle hit him on main Swabi Road near Meenai Chowk, local police said here on Sunday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp