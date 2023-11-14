The Governor praised the pivotal role of late Editor-in-Chief Zahid Malik in country’s progress.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman praised the significant contributions of daily Pakistan Observer and its digital platform, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the journalistic landscape of the country.

Reflecting on his interactions with the late former Editor-in-Chief Zahid Malik, the governor recognized Malik’s steadfast commitment to advancing education and contributing to national interests and Nazria-e-Pakistan.

“I found Zahid Malik sahib playing a significant role in the advancement of education. His great efforts for the national interests and Nazria-e-Pakistan are highly commendable,” said the Punjab governor.

Governor Rehman specifically commended Malik’s focused interventions, acknowledging their significance.

Expressing contentment, Governor Rehman observed the institution’s continued commitment to its founder’s mission, emphasizing the upholding of truth and ethical standards.

“I extend my best wishes to them and hope that they will persist in serving the nation, the country, and humanity,” he added, underscoring the enduring impact of these media entities.