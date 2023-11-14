Pakistan Observer Chairman and CEO Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik in discussion with Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor House in Lahore.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman has reiterated his steadfast commitment to the relentless pursuit of prosperity and development, emphasizing the collective responsibility and efforts to make it happen.

The governor emphasized the pivotal role of education, particularly in information technology and technical expertise. He expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Pakistan Observer Chairman and CEO, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, at Punjab Governor House in Lahore on Monday. Daily The CPEC Editor-in-Chief Mr. Saud Faisal Malik was also present there.

The discussion touched upon various issues, with a special focus on education and economic development. Both sides also discussed the prevailing political situation, especially the upcoming general elections and the role of the media.

Governor Baligh-ur- Rehman, who recently visited different universities in Multan and Gujrat, highlighted ongoing efforts to provide technical education to the youth. Recognizing Punjab’s vast potential across sectors and its enriched natural resources, he regarded educated youth as valuable assets.

The governor expressed great pleasure in personally supporting and patronizing the younger generation in their educational endeavors.

The meeting delved into diverse topics, including the upcoming general elections and the role of media in the province’s development.

The governor also emphasized the importance of policy continuity for the progress and development of the country, pointing out the government’s attention to improving regional trade, investment, and economic relations through the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to Governor Baligh stressed the necessity investment, and economic relations through the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to Governor Baligh stressed the necessity of unity among the citizens, emphasizing collective responsibility for the selfless work required to foster development, prosperity, and peace. He called on all Pakistanis to collaborate, discouraging any attempts to weaken the state or spread negativity, particularly among the youth.

Encouraging a positive mindset, upholding traditions, and promoting values, the governor said that the younger generation needed to contribute to strengthening and making Pakistan self-reliant.

The governor extended solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine, condemning the genocide committed by Israel. He voiced concern over the indifferent attitude of the western world towards the Gaza atrocities, urging the Muslim Ummah to actively come to the rescue of their Palestinian brothers. Expressing concern over the attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other sacred sites by Israeli occupying forces, Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman classified these actions as crimes demanding immediate attention and intervention from the global community. He stressed the importance of international stakeholders not only to acknowledge these issues but also actively work to prevent further injustices.

The governor also highlighted the natural response of Hamas against Israel’s illegitimate occupation of Palestine and the humanitarian atrocities faced by Palestinians. He emphasized the significance of recognizing that Israel’s unlawful occupation and human rights violations in Palestine pose a substantial threat to regional peace.

During the meeting, Faisal Zahid Malik commended Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman’s contributions to Punjab’s development and prosperity. He offered Pakistan Observer’s full support in this regard.