Punjab has decided to get premium contribution from all government employees for ensuring long term financial sustainability of the Sehat Sahulat/Universal Health Insurance Program.

After formal approval from the cabinet, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Education has asked Secretary Finance to devise a mechanism for deduction of premium from the salaries of government employees who are permanent residents of the province.

“The Finance Department shall develop a mechanism for the deduction of family-based premium from all employees of the Government of the Punjab who are permanent residents of Punjab”, reads a letter sent by Secretary SH&ME to the Secretary Finance.

“It is requested to kindly develop a mechanism for the at source deduction of family-based premium, of Rs 4,350/- per family per year or Rs362.5/- per family per month, from all employees of the Government of the Punjab, who are permanent residents of Punjab, in the light of the decision of the Provincial Cabinet. It is, however, clarified that if two members of a family are government employees then deduction from monthly or annual salary of only one of the family members shall be made”, the letter further reads.