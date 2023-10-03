Top Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony held in Pearl Continental Bhurban.

As social media users and the diva’s fans were waiting for the wedding glimpse, Khan shared the unseen video and photo dump, sharing loved-up snaps from her big day.

The glimpse shared by Raees star shows inside from the private affair which was attended by close family and friends. The 38-year-old opted a beautiful ivory dress, which has all the trappings of a Faraz Manan design and Mr Salim looks sharp in a classic sherwani.

The lovebirds looked stunning on their wedding day, dressed in their finest attires.