We may engage in some form of manhandling on a daily basis, or we may remain silent when we observe such manhandling, which is a sign of tolerance.

However, it is important to note that tolerance is not the end of the road. We are proud to be Muslims, yet when it comes to doing something to make a difference, our hearts become hardened.

We often hear about Hindu young women being forced to convert to Islam, or being murdered. In some cases, a Sikh may be beheaded. This all is happening due to the separation of religions, they have been excluded from the realm of humanity and subjected to the realm of violence. Such compassionate acts have become commonplace in recent times, such as the attack on a Christian church in Jaranwala due to a few misunderstandings.

It is not only individuals who have set their homes on fire, yet the media has remained silent. After many days of this news being widely reported in international media, the authorities finally responded to the situation. What about the untold stories that are not reported on social media? Consider the level of danger to their lives, rights, and senses. Do they feel isolated in their own country, as if it is their crime to practice a different religion? It is their birthright to feel comfortable in their own skin, no matter what faith they choose to follow. The Jaranwala tragedy has highlighted the stark reality of inequality and injustice, and the government’s stance on religious liberation is a national disgrace.

It is essential that the authorities and civil society play their respective roles, yet the government has been unwilling to confront the issue and still believes that it is necessary to enforce laws designed to prevent persecution and promote change.

In my view, it is essential that the language of the Molvis and Ulama be moderated by a person from the regime, as no one should be appointed as the head of a Masjid without the necessary qualifications, and it is the responsibility of the government to control the leadership of a masjid with thousands of people offering prayers. It is clear that when people are aware of the difference between illiterate and educated people, they are able to distinguish between the two.

Human rights must also be taught in primary schools, as a degree is not sufficient when people lack basic standards of behavior. A comprehensive witch-hunt must be avoided in order to lead religious minorities into a new era of freedom, progress, and respect. Although we have not taken action to address the deterioration of religious liberation, the fear and mistrust of minorities is indicative of a regime failure, often resulting from the stalemate between Pakistan’s parliamentarians whose decisions have brought religious liberation to a standstill while keeping human rights and human dignity on a respirator.

The author is a broadcast journalist in Lahore.