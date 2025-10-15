Gold price in Pakistan leaps above Rs440,000 in historic first

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued its gaining streak on Wednesday to reach another fresh high amid record rally in international market.

According to Sarafa Association, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs5,800 to reach all-time high of Rs440,900.

The price of 10-gram gold also moved up by Rs4,972, climbing to record high of Rs378,000 in domestic market.

The precious commodity also hit historic high in international market where per ounce is being traded at $4,198 per ounce after an increase of $58.

A day earlier, the price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs6,900 to Rs435,100.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,916 to Rs373,028 in local market.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the day with significant gains as recent staff-level agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities for $1.2 billion tranche has lifted investor confidence.

In early session, the KSE-100 index climbed 1,666.48 points to reach 167,142.50 points compared to previous close of 165,476.02 points.

Experts said the positive economic forecast about Pakistan by the IMF has also ignited the spark rally in the stock market.

A day earlier, the benchmark index turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 7,032.60 points, a positive change of 4.44 percent, closing at 165,476.02 points against 158,443.42 points last trading day.

A total of 1,179,987,121 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,365,703,374 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 59.201 billion against Rs 62.465 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 391 of them recorded gains and 69 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.